CPR Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

CPR Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares during the period. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after buying an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,342,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,476 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $467.51 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $470.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

