First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $12.75 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Majestic Silver traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 4345416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Saturday, September 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,305.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.25 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business’s revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
