T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $305.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMUS. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.27.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.5%

TMUS opened at $226.88 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $207.40 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.90. The stock has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.98, for a total value of $17,109,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 646,683,084 shares in the company, valued at $158,424,421,918.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,514,793 shares of company stock valued at $606,931,756. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 215,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,650,000 after buying an additional 994,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after buying an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,500,784,000 after acquiring an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

