Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,797 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $257,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $147.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.66 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.