Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 15th

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MAIN opened at $62.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.