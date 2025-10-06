Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,184,000 after acquiring an additional 179,002 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

