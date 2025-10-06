Realta Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $357.64 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $358.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

