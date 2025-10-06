O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,456.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,881 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 3.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $42,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $104.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $76.10 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

