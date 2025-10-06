International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Reduced by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $35,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 634.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $288.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

