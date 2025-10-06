Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,255 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.35 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

