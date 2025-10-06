Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.67 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

