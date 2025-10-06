Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,065 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

