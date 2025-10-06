Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VTI stock opened at $329.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $331.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.