AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,300 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PPI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Get AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF alerts:

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF ( NASDAQ:PPI Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.10% of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.