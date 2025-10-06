SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Up 105.6% in September

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 469,900 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the August 31st total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SoftBank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Price Performance

SFTBY stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.90. 94,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.31.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.74. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoftBank Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.