SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Up 105.6% in September

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 469,900 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the August 31st total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, New Street Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SoftBank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.74. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoftBank Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.
