Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Rises By 110.3%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,900 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,237. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
