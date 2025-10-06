Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Rises By 110.3%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,900 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,237. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 99,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

