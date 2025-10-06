Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4%

RSP stock opened at $191.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.