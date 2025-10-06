iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Stake Lowered by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

