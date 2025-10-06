DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in September

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,700 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 247,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 47.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:DTF opened at $11.44 on Monday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

