Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,769 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:DD opened at $79.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

