Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 107.3% in September

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,100 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Roscan Gold Trading Down 3.9%
Shares of RCGCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About Roscan Gold
