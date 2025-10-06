Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 107.3% in September

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,100 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of RCGCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

