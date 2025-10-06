CPR Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.