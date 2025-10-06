Running Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,813,114,000 after buying an additional 232,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $983,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138,678 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $947,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,891,000 after purchasing an additional 189,076 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $300.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.10.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

