PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $141.98 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.34.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

