Kickstand Ventures LLC. Has $42.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Kickstand Ventures LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $615.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $762.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $596.09 and a 200-day moving average of $555.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $618.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.