Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

