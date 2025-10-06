QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

