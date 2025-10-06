D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys Shares of 1,694 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.8%

UNH opened at $360.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

