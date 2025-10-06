Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,021 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $245.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $248.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.