Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 535 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.92 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

