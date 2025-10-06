Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $329.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $331.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

