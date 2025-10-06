Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 865 GE Aerospace $GE

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $297.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.