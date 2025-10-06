Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 865 GE Aerospace $GE

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GE Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $297.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
