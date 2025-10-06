Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $88.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

