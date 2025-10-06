The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $790.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $755.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $656.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $717.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

