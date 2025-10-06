Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $144.83 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,553,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473,866 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $144,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.77.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

