DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $56.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $56,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VUG opened at $481.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

