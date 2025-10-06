Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ is Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

VNQ opened at $91.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

