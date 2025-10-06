Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 143.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.79.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.05 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.45.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 54.15%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

