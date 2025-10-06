MAS Advisors LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after buying an additional 913,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,384,000 after buying an additional 692,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $73.22 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.