Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after purchasing an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 302,684 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 59.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $504.69 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.88 and its 200-day moving average is $460.66. The firm has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

