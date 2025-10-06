Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $504.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.66. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

