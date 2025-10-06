Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021,873 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.73 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

