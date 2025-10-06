Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Holdings Raised by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $214.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.35.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.