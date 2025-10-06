Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

