Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $153.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

