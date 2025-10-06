Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $97.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $97.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.