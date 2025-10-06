Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 1,098 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2025

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $286.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.