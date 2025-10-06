Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,165 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.06 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

