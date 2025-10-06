PUREfi Wealth LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chevron by 141.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CVX opened at $153.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.87. The company has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

