Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Motiv8 Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $187.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.